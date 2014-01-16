Peyton Manning Could Make $US1.3 Million If He Changes His 'Omaha' Call To 'Omaha Steaks'

The one word that catches the world’s attention the most when Peyton Manning is at the line is “Omaha.”

Now, Omaha Steaks is considering an endorsement deal that would have Manning change his call to the company’s name according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com.

According to one estimate, Manning used the word “Omaha” 44 times during the Broncos’ divisional playoff win over the San Diego Chargers and each one could be worth over a million dollars if changed to an endorsement. The word is most likely used as a signal to get ready for the snap, but it may have other uses also.

One sponsorship-evaluation company told ESPN the projected value of a Manning on-field endorsement during the Super Bowl at $US400,000 in equivalent ad value. Another company estimated the value at $US1.3 million.

An NFL spokesperson told Rovell that there is no rule against this type of on-field endorsement. However, it seems safe to speculate that this report will likely lead to a rule change this off-season.

Earlier this season, Manning’s partnership with Papa John’s pizza (he owns numerous franchises) raised eyebrows when somebody yelled “Papa John’s” during one set of Manning’s audibles.

It seems highly unlikely that Manning would accept an offer from Omaha Steaks. But that hasn’t stopped the company from taking advantage of the connection.

