How Peyton Manning Made $230 Million To Become The Highest-Paid Player In NFL History

Peyton Manning just surpassed the NFL record for most touchdown passes in his career.

While it may not matter as much to Manning, there is another huge record he holds. He has been paid more than any other NFL player and it is not even close.

While Manning is one of the best players ever and has an insane work ethic, he has also been a bit lucky to end up with $US230 million in career earnings, $US75 million more than any other player.

