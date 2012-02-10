Report: Peyton Manning Is Still Injured And He 'Can't Throw The Ball To His Left'

Peyton Manning is more injured than people realise, Mike Lombardi of the NFL Network told Bill Simmons on his podcast today.



“He can’t throw the ball,” Lombardi said. “I’ve talked to people who’ve caught the ball for him. He can’t throw the ball to his left. He can’t throw the ball across his body, because he doesn’t feel it. People that catch the ball for him say he doesn’t really have velocity on the ball yet.”

Manning was cleared to play last week. But Lombardi says being cleared to play and being able to play are two very different things.

Manning injured a nerve in his neck last summer, and his health continues to be a huge question mark. He’s owed $28 million in March, and many believe the Colts will part ways with him if they don’t see a marked improvement in his health.

