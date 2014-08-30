Peyton Manning Gets Fined For Taunting, Calls It 'Money Well Spent'

Peyton Manning has been fined $US8,268 for taunting an opponent during Denver’s third preseason game, ESPN reports.

The taunt, which Manning received a 15-yard penalty for during the game, came one play after after Houston Texans safety D.J. Swearinger laid a helmet-to-helmet hit on Wes Welker. After throwing a touchdown pass, Manning ran over to Swearinger, gave him a little head-butt, and swore at him:

Welker was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Manning was mad at the time, and he apparently hasn’t cooled down.

“I accept the fine. It’s money well spent,” he told ESPN.

This is a refreshingly honest quote from Manning. We rarely see this sort of emotion from him. If there’s anything that gets under his skin, it’s unnecessarily dangerous hits on one of his most important teammates in meaningless preseason games, apparently.

Peyton Manning does not care:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.