Peyton Manning Joined Elite Company On Sunday, Throwing His 500th Career Touchdown Pass

Peyton Manning joined elite company Sunday night in the Denver Broncos’ 41-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Denver quarterback threw his 500th career touchdown pass in the first quarter. Brett Favre is the only other quarterback to have thrown 500 touchdown passes.

The play was Denver’s first score of the game, a 12-yard pass to Julius Thomas to get Manning into the record books.

Manning threw for three more touchdowns on the day, putting him at 503 for his career. He’s just five off of Favre’s record-holding 508 career TDs, and with Denver’s bye week already past, it’s very likely we’ll get to see Manning break the all-time record soon.

