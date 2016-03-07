Peyton Manning retires as the most decorated quarterback in NFL history

Peyton Manning will announce his retirement on Monday, ending one of the most prolific careers in NFL history.

In 18 seasons, Manning won five MVP awards and two Super Bowls, making him the NFL’s most decorated quarterback ever. Last month’s win in Super Bowl 50 by the Denver Broncos helped Manning break a tie with Tom Brady and Joe Montana for the most combined MVP awards and championships during the Super Bowl era.

Manning’s reign at the top may be short lived. Brady says he wants to play ten more years and will certainly have more opportunities to add to his total. But for now, Manning’s total is unmatched.

NOW WATCH: How billionaire Michael Jordan makes and spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.