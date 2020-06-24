A teen made a coronavirus-themed prom dress out of 41 rolls of duct tape

Courtesy of Peyton Manker Peyton Manker started making her dress in January.

In January, Peyton Manker decided she was going to enter Duck Brand’s “Stuck at Prom” contest and create a dress made entirely from duct tape.

Originally, Manker was going to make a dress dedicated to her favourite artists, but she decided to create a coronavirus-related look instead.

Manker told Insider it took over 394 hours and a total of 41 rolls of duct tape to make the off-the-shoulder gown and matching accessories.

Peyton Manker had no idea her design would end up going viral when she decided to enter Duck Brand’s “Stuck at Prom” scholarship contest in January.

Participants of the contest were asked to make their own prom outfits out of Duck Brand duct tape, and wear them for their chance to win a $US10,000 scholarship in cash.

Originally, Manker was going to make a dress dedicated to her favourite artists, like Leonardo da Vinci, but after the coronavirus pandemic hit and both her prom and graduation were cancelled, the 18-year-old decided to switch things up.

“I decided to make the dress based on the pandemic because I knew no one in the competition was going to be able to re-create it,” Manker told Insider. “I knew I would stand out in that way and wanted to base it off of what was happening in the world.”

Peyton Manker Manker used 41 rolls of duct tape to create her gown.

Manker used 41 rolls of duct tape to make the off-the-shoulder gown.

The mostly blue dress features coronavirus-related scenes, including a virtual graduation, frontline workers wearing masks, and people from around the world trying to run away from the virus.

Peyton Manker She designed the dress to include coronavirus-related scenes.

In the middle of the gown, Manker designed a man with a confused thought bubble above his head that she said is supposed to represent everyone who’s struggling with mental health during this time.

“The entire dress is supposed to represent the pandemic in a positive light,” Manker said. “I don’t want people to think about the dress as just trying to show a moment in history. It is a representation that we got through it.”

Peyton Manker Some of the scenes include a virtual graduation, people running from the virus, and people wearing masks.

Manker estimates that it took her more than 394 hours to make the gown.

To go along with the dress, she created a “Flatten the curve” face mask, an anklet that says “This too shall pass,” hairpins that say “Separately together,” a bouquet of toilet paper rolls, and a coronavirus purse.

Peyton Manker To accessorize her gown, Manker made a matching face mask, an anklet, hairpins, a necklace, earrings, and a bracelet.

“I made all of these for aesthetic reasons but also to remind people that the pandemic will eventually pass and we are still all in this together,” she said.

Peyton Manker Manker made the toilet paper bouquet to poke fun at the shortage when the COVID-19 pandemic first started.

Manker’s mum posted her daughter’s creation on Facebook, and it has been shared over 253,000 times at the time of writing.

Duck Brand will select its top-scoring finalists and open it up for community voting on June 29. After that voting period is over, the final winners will be announced on July 21.

Peyton Manker The winners of the Duck Tape ‘Stuck at Prom’ contest will be announced on July 21.

Manker’s creation is now propped up on a mannequin in her living room, but that wasn’t always the case. Before she purchased the mannequin, Manker had to put the dress on herself and enlist her dad’s help to tie all of the pieces together.

Peyton Manker Manker’s dad helped her piece the dress together, but besides that, she worked on it alone.

If Manker wins the contest, she is planning to use the money to help pay for college.

“I didn’t even think anyone besides the people in my hometown would see my dress, and now people from all over the world are contacting me,” Manker said. “I don’t even know how to react to it. It feels surreal to me.”

