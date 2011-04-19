Peyton Hillis vs. Michael Vick for the Madden 12 Cover

The war for the Madden curse is on! A Michael Vick vs. Peyton Hillis ESPN fan poll will determine the Madden 2012 cover player. Two players that didn’t even enter last season as starters are now dueling it out for the NFL video game cover.



If you think back to a year ago at this time or even the start of the 2010-11 NFL season, the idea that a year later Peyton Hillis and Michael Vick would be battling it out for the Madden 2012 cover was simply preposterous. Neither player entered the season as a starter yet both turned into the 2010 Fantasy Football waiver wire darlings of the season. For Hillis, it is even more remarkable as outside of Cleveland I can’t imagine anyone even owned his jersey sans a few odd Denver Broncos fans.

For the first time in Madden history, EA Sports let the fans pick the cover player. ESPN set up a bracketed tournament of polls and allowed fans to vote throughout the period to determine the finalists. What makes Vick and Hillis’ matchup even more impressive is that Vick beat out Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson while Hillis (a 10th seed in the tournament) beat out Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

