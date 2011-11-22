Peyton Hillis Has Gone From Beloved To Despised In Cleveland In Less Than A Year

Remember that time everybody in Cleveland loved Peyton Hillis?



Just seven months ago, the Browns’ running back was the toast of town thanks to his bruising, hard-working efforts in the trenches. After rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2010, Hillis won the highly-coveted award of Madden cover boy.

Hillis garnered 66 per cent of more than one million votes in the final against Mike Vick – many of which, one would assume, came from Cleveland fans desperate to find the city’s LeBron James’ replacement.

“I just want to tell them thanks and I’m going to play my best for them,” Hillis told his Browns’ supporters.

Well, 11 weeks into the 2011 season, Hillis hasn’t exactly endeared himself to those fans. First, he missed a game for being “sick.” He’s since been hampered with a hamstring injury.

Many have questioned the validity of these maladies considering he is a free agent-to-be and has lobbied for a new contract.

The tough-minded Hillis has played all of four games this season, rushing for 211 yards.

So now Cleveland is saying “thanks but no thanks.”

Retailers couldn’t keep Hillis’ jersey in stock a season ago. Now they can’t rid themselves of it fast enough.

(image via Darren Rovell via @btaylor1978)

Photo: Twitter

