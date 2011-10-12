An NFL Player Sat Out Sick Because His Agent Told Him To

AP



Peyton Hillis has failed to replicate last year’s breakout statistics five weeks into the NFL season.A controversy surrounding Hillis’ decision to sit out week three against the Dolphins hasn’t helped. Hillis had strep throat. But many believe he could have played.

The running back recently admitted he would have tried, except his agent advised him against playing.

“By the way I was feeling, I just needed somebody else’s opinion,” Hillis told the Cleveland Plain Dealer about agent Kennard McGuire’s suggestion. “If he’d have said, ‘Peyton, you probably can do your thing,’ I’d have listened to that.”

Hillis repeated it was ultimately his decision not to play and he has no regrets. But that may change when the Browns organisation uses this admission against him in contract negotiations.

“He was just looking out for me,” Hillis said. “That’s what he’s there for.”

