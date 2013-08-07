The New Manning Brother DirecTV Commercial Is Ridiculous

The Manning brothers are in a new DirecTV commercial in which they act, “rap,” and look absolutely ridiculous. USA Today’s sports blog For The Win was the first to post the spot.

The three-minute ad for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket is called “F.O.Y.P (Football on Your Phone).” It has the feeling of the music video Will Ferrel and John C. Reilly’s characters made in the movie “Step Brothers.”

The lyrics are weird, and the video is somewhat cringeworthy:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

