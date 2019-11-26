PewDiePie wants a Tesla Cybertruck because it looks like a Warthog from the 'Halo' games

PewDiePie/YouTube PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg.

YouTube star PewDiePie wants the new Tesla Cybertruck because it looks like the ‘Warthog’ armoured vehicle from the “Halo” video game series.

On Friday, the Swede – real name Felix Kjellberg – tweeted a picture of the Cybertruck photoshopped in place of the ‘Warthog’ vehicle from ‘Halo’, along with the longing words “Does it allow attachments? Either way I want one!”

Tesla CEO Musk responded to PewDiePie in a tweet on Monday, saying the Cybertruck was “inspired by games like Halo” and calling it the real-life Warthog.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It seems few things make PewDiePie happier than when life imitates art.

The Swedish YouTuber, who once had Elon Musk guest-host his wildly successful YouTube show “Meme Review,” is enamoured with the Cybertruck, Tesla’s quirky new pickup truck which it plans to begin producing in late 2021. So enamoured, in fact, that he wants one for himself.

Does it allow attachments? Either way I want one! pic.twitter.com/lhlVu6GoDN — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) November 22, 2019

PewDiePie, who made his name online by playing video games and streaming the footage to YouTube, noted the Cybertruck’s reference to the fictional Warthog, an armoured vehicle from the “Halo” gaming franchise.

On Friday, the Swede tweeted a picture of the Cybertruck photoshopped in place of the Warthog from “Halo”, along with the longing words “Does it allow attachments? Either way I want one!”

The Warthog vehicle is a staple of the game series, regularly featuring in just about every mission and distinguished by its mix of speed and muscle.

Musk said the similarity was intentional.

In a direct response to PewDiePie Monday, he tweeted that the Cybertruck is “inspired by games like Halo” and dubbed it the “Warthog irl!!” He later tweeted that the Cybertruck is “gonna have some sick attachments” (though he didn’t say how close they’d be to the Warthog’s turrets.)

The official ‘Halo’ Twitter account also got in on the act on Saturday, tweeting“Elon, Felix, & Master Chief. What a squad” alongside a GIF of the Warthog in full flight.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users have compared the Cybertruck to just about anything, from badly rendered video games to rubber doorstops.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.