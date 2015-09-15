It looks like YouTube's biggest star is filming a new mystery project in LA

PewDiePie It looks like PewDiePie may be getting his own show.

It looks YouTube’s biggest star is hoping to make his next big break.

PewDiePie, also known as Felix Kjellberg, told his fans on YouTube that he’s currently working on a show, Kotaku reports.

If you’re not familiar with PewDiePie, the 25-year-old Swedish native is known for his popular “Let’s Play” videos in which he narrates through video gameplay, along with other various video blogs. He’s often vulgar in language, but has amassed the largest following on YouTube — over 39 million subscribers — who he affectionately refers to as “bros.”

After being spotted in Los Angeles by TMZ, Pewdiepie came clean on Sept. 12 and told fans in his daily blog that he’s working on a show.

“I found out though that I can’t really say too much of what I’m doing here,” PewdiePie said. “People are worried it’s going to leak into the media too soon and this blog might ruin it.”

That didn’t prevent the star from giving fans a bit of a tease.

“Tomorrow though, I am going to go to a doctor because of the show — or whatever I’m doing. No one knows what I’m doing. It’s not a show. Me doing a show? No,” said PewDiePie playfully. “So, I don’t know how much I could blog at the set. I was hoping to do that.”

It’s not really clear how the potential show would be different from some of the daily vlogs PewDiePie already does. The two main differences are that he has a film crew and it’s being shot on location in Los Angeles. Typically, PewDiePie’s videos are filmed in his home in Sweden.

In the following day’s vlog, we see the star getting mic’d up for a shoot in Los Angeles and head to a hospital for some exam.

Afterward, the star says he can’t tell fans what happened, but he described it as one of the weirdest days of his life.

PewDiePie claimed one of the reasons he’s working on a show is because viewership on his YouTube channel has been going down.

“It’s easy for a YouTuber to get really stuck on the statistics,” says PewDiePie. “It’s so easy to get obsessed with.”

It’s not clear whether PewDiePie’s show will be on television or if it’s being made for online outlets. It’s also not clear what the show will be about and whether it’s being made in part with Maker Studios, the multi-channel network Disney purchased in March 2014, which PewDiePie is signed under.

Tech Insider has reached out to Maker Studios and will update this story when we hear back.

