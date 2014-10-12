YouTube Multimillionaire Pewdiepie: 'I'm Tired Of Talking About How Much Money I Make'

Felix “Pewdiepie” Kjellberg is arguably YouTube’s biggest celebrity. With over 31 million subscribers on YouTube and hundreds of millions of views on his videos, Kjellberg is living the ultimate dream of any young teenager or 20-something hoping to make it big on the video-sharing platform.

Making YouTube videos about video games is his job. And even though it doesn’t sound like a lucrative profession, or even a profession at all, Kjellberg is making a pretty penny from doing pretty much anything he wants and putting it up on YouTube for all of his fans.

In 2013, he made over $US4 million from ad revenue. And after the Wall Street Journal reported that number, Kjellberg held an AMA on Reddit where he confirmed he made “roughly around that.” Everyone wanted to know about the money aspect first, a detail that’s not lost on Kjellberg. He told Icon magazine he’s “extremely tired of talking about how much I make. In the very few interviews I’ve made, it doesn’t matter how long we’ve talked to each other, the headline is still just about my paycheck.”

To Icon, Kjellberg explains,

Naturally, I find it amazing that I can make a living from doing what I love most of all. But I’m not out to max my income, I think my viewers would call me on that right away if I did. I’ve seen other YouTubers start selling and it’s a mistake. It’s more beneficial to me that my channel grows than it would be to make a few deals. And if you collaborate with others, I can also panic because you might have agreed on something that turns into something completely different and then you’re forced to participate in something you don’t want to be a part of at all. It can turn into a nightmare, PR-people always want you to do just a little more, a little more, it’s so greedy. I’d rather stay away from all that.

You can read the full interview in Icon here.

