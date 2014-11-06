YouTube Multimillionaire PewDiePie Says He's Happier Now That He's Disabled Comments On His Channel

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg is one of YouTube’s biggest stars, with more than 31 million subscribers and hundreds of millions of video views.

Although he makes a ton of money from making videos for his fans — in 2013 he made around $US4 million from ad revenue — he said in a video today that turning off comments on his videos has made him very happy.

“Before I turned off my comments, I think things were going downhill, I would say,” Kjellberg said in the video. “So making that change, I feel like we’ve been going back up. It’s been making me really happy, and it’s been making me really enjoy what I do. Which is really important to me.”

Kjellberg turned off comments on his YouTube channel back in September, citing spam and trolling as the reason. At the time, he said, “It’s been bothering me for so long now, I’ve been trying to find solutions to it. I was hoping that it would get better, I was hoping YouTube would try and figure a way out, but it doesn’t seem like it. I’m just sick of it, so I’m going to turn off the comments forever, they’re not coming back.”

The comments section on YouTube (and elsewhere) has long been a point of contention for content providers, as well as viewers and readers. YouTube tried to implement a fix for trolling comments by forcing people to connect their real names and integrating their Google+ accounts. Google later removed YouTube username restrictions.

Some publications have even opted to turn off their comments sections altogether. Others have changed policies on how comments are handled. In fact, the author of this post is no stranger to trolling comments on YouTube.

As Kotaku points out, Kjellberg did not shut off communication with his fans completely. They can still chat with him or about him elsewhere.

Hopefully by Kjellberg not just turning off his comments, but also speaking out about how happy he is to have done so, YouTube can take a look at how it handles the comments section of its site and figure out a way to get rid of the trolls once and for all.

Check out Kjellberg speaking about his happiness in the video below:

