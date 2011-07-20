POLL: Here's What The World Really Thinks About Obama, America & China

Photo: Pew Global Attitudes Project

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.Between the US and China, you probably know which is which.



Recently there has been a polar shift in global opinion about who will dominate the century. According to Pew’s Global Attitudes Project, the number of people who think China has replaced the US already or soon will surpassed those that say it will never happen. Western Europeans are the most pessimistic about America’s future.

