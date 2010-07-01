19 Signs The Economy Is Worse Now Than Ever In Your Lifetime

Pew has a depressing new report called How The Great Recession Has Changed Life In America.

There’s growing evidence of a generational impact from the crisis, similar to how the Great Depression created a generation of penny pinchers.

Most people say the recession is continuing and it’s having a radical impact on their life.

Few Americans feel comfortable with their financial picture, and many fear they’re slipping into a permanently lower standard of living.

Americans are slowly giving up on the American Dream

Most people say the recession caused a major change... that may be permanent

Sure the unemployment rate has been higher...

But long-term unemployment is setting ridiculous highs

Not counted in those numbers is a surge in underemployment

Many unemployed people say they are falling into a lower class

The Lower Class is growing

Meanwhile, Lower Class suffers far and away the most

Only 30% of Americans are living comfortably

Most people expect their personal recovery to last many years

Retirement confidence keeps falling

Most Americans nearing retirement may postpone it

Hardly anyone thinks the economy is in good shape -- even Democrats

63% of Republicans and 43% of Democrats say the recession continues

(Which is funny, because almost all economists would say that GDP has technically stopped falling)

People are buying store brands... cancelling vacations... spending less on alcohol and cigarettes...

The most suffering demographic was... young black men

Surprisingly, blacks feel most positive about the economy... but the overall numbers are still dismal

People are still more optimistic than pessimistic about the long-term future... but it's evening out

Only one modern American downturn lasted longer...

