19 Signs The Economy Is Worse Now Than Ever In Your Lifetime

Pew has a depressing new report called How The Great Recession Has Changed Life In America.



There’s growing evidence of a generational impact from the crisis, similar to how the Great Depression created a generation of penny pinchers.

Most people say the recession is continuing and it’s having a radical impact on their life.

Few Americans feel comfortable with their financial picture, and many fear they’re slipping into a permanently lower standard of living.

