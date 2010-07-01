19 Signs The Economy Is Worse Now Than Ever In Your Lifetime

Pew has a depressing new report called How The Great Recession Has Changed Life In America.
There’s growing evidence of a generational impact from the crisis, similar to how the Great Depression created a generation of penny pinchers.
Most people say the recession is continuing and it’s having a radical impact on their life.
Few Americans feel comfortable with their financial picture, and many fear they’re slipping into a permanently lower standard of living.
People are buying store brands... cancelling vacations... spending less on alcohol and cigarettes...
Surprisingly, blacks feel most positive about the economy... but the overall numbers are still dismal
People are still more optimistic than pessimistic about the long-term future... but it's evening out
