58% Of Americans Still Own A VCR

Pew Research just tweeted this chart that shows the kinds of electronics people owned in 2005 versus what they own today.

Some interesting facts:

58% of people still own a VCR today, while those who own a cell phone that isn’t Internet-capable are a dwindling breed at only 45%.

E-readers weren’t part of our daily lives 8 years ago, but now over a quarter of survey takers said they personally own.

Here’s the full chart:

