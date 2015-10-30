Most wealthy, educated Americans have smartphones now

The wealthier and more highly educated someone is, the more likely he or she is to own a smartphone, especially in the US.

A new report from The Pew Research Center found 81% of US adults who have completed college, or a higher level of education, own a smartphone.

The report also found that 87% of those earning $US75,000 or higher said they have a smartphone, while only 52% of adults with household incomes of less than $US30,000 per year reported owning a smartphone.

According to Pew, the younger a person is, the more likely it is that he or she owns a smartphone.

A full 86% of US adults aged 18 to 29 said they had smartphones, but only 30% of those 65 or older own a smartphone.

Overall, the Pew Research Center found that 68% of adults in the US have a smartphone. That’s almost twice the percentage the center found when it conducted its first survey on smartphone ownership just four years ago, when 35% of US adults reported owning a smartphone.

