Most Americans think the government helped Wall Street more than Main Street after the recession

A recent poll by the Pew Research Center shows that big majorities of Americans believe that government policies since the Great Recession helped big banks, large corporations, and rich people, while not doing overly much for poor people, small businesses, or the middle class:

Pew noted that these views are broadly shared among different demographic groups, but that there are some big partisan gaps. While majorities of both parties agreed that the government has helped rich people, Democrats are much more likely to think this than Republicans. Democrats are also more likely to think that post-recession policies have helped the middle class:

For more results from the poll, check out Pew’s post here.

