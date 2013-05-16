A new survey from the Pew Research centre has found that the French are the most arrogant people in the European Union—at least they seem to think so (as do the British and Germans).



The poll, called “The New Sick Man of Europe: the European Union,” looked at stereotypes and general attitudes of Europeans.

Pew polled 7,646 people from Germany, France, Poland, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, and Spain, according to the Huffington Post.

The survey found that Germans are unanimously considered to be the most trustworthy people in Europe, as well as the least compassionate nation.

Europeans are also generally very self-congratulatory: Every country rated itself as the most compassionate, and several countries consider themselves the least arrogant, including Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Greece, and Poland.

Here are the results of the survey:

Twitter/@pewresearch

