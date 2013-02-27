This Brutal Poll Says Everything You Need To Know About The State Of The GOP

Photo: AP

A majority of Americans believe that Republicans are “out of touch” with the mainstream of the country and “too extreme,” according to a new Pew Research centre poll released Tuesday.The poll found that 62 per cent of all Americans — including 36 per cent of Republicans — think the party is out of touch. That’s 16 points higher than the percentage of people who thought the same about Democrats.



Respondents also blasted the GOP as “too extreme.” A majority, or 52 per cent, of those polled said that phrase describes the Republican Party, 13 points higher than the Democratic Party.

The GOP image is at its lowest point in nearly two decades:



Overall, Republicans polled were much less supportive of their party in general than were Democrats. Only 69 per cent of Republicans viewed their party in a favourable light, compared with 87 per cent of Democrats who said the same about their party.

Republicans also scored especially poorly with Independent voters — 65 per cent of self-described Independents said the GOP is out of touch, and 51 per cent said it’s too extreme.

Here’s a look at the party breakdown:



A majority of Independents also cast Democrats as “out of touch,” but they rejected the notion that Democrats were too extreme.

The poll comes at a time when President Barack Obama and Democrats are battling with Republicans over yet another federal budget issue — the across-the-board cuts known as the sequester, which will start to kick in this week. A separate Pew poll released Tuesday found that Americans would blame Republicans over Obama by a 45-32 margin if the sequester goes into effect.

