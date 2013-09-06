Take The Quiz That Shows How Much Smarter You Are Than The Rest Of The Population

This is fun.

The Pew Research Center has a 13-question news quiz that asks people questions like: Can you recognise Egypt on a map, and % of Congressional seats are held by women.

They gave this 13-question quiz to over 1000 people, so you can take the quiz, and then see where you stand against the masses on your news awareness.

Here’s my result. (via Dylan Matthews)

