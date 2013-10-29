Women Are A Lot More Likely To Post Photos Online Than Men Are

50-four per cent of Internet users are online image “creators,” a number that includes those who upload videos, photos, or both mediums of original content.

These reports come from the latest study from Pew Internet.

Young adults age 18-29 are particularly likely to post pictures they take online, and women are more likely to post than men.

Women are also more likely to post videos they take online as well. People under 30 are more likely to post photos and videos than any other generation.

Here is some of the data:

The research states:

Sharing images and videos found elsewhere on the Internet is also significantly more popular this year than last. Some 42% of Internet users repost images, while 36% share others’ videos. Fully 47% of internet users share images or videos they find elsewhere online.

You can see all of the statistics here.

