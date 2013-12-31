Pew Internet Just Released Its Findings On Social Media's Impact In 2013

Pew Internet, a project of the Pew Research Center, just came out with its annual report on Social Media.

The findings are based on a survey that includes data from telephone interviews conducted by Princeton Survey Research Associates International from August 7th to September 16th of this year.

The survey was presented to a sample of 1,801 adults over the age of 18.

It was also conducted in both English and Spanish.

Here are the key points:

73% of online adults now use at least one social network, with Facebook as the dominant platform in the number of users, “but a striking number of users are now diversifying onto other platforms.”

42% of online adults now use more than one social networking site.

Instagram users are nearly as likely as Facebook users to check in to the site on a daily basis.

To see the full survey and its results, you can visit Pew Internet.

