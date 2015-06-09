Only one group of Americans has become less accepting of homosexuality in the last two years

On Monday, the Pew Research Center released the results of a new survey on how Americans view homosexuality.

One question asked respondents whether homosexuality should be accepted or discouraged by society. Pew broke down responses to this question by a number of demographic, political and religious factors, and compared results from this year’s survey to a similar survey from March 2013.

In almost every one of the groups Pew broke out, the percentage of respondents who said homosexuality should be accepted increased over the last two years. This was the case for men and women, each of the generational cohorts Pew looked at, and each of the four major religious groups in the breakout.

The only group that had a decrease in the percentage of respondents who believed that society should accept homosexuality was conservative Republicans. Each of the other political subgroups, including moderate and liberal Republicans, saw in increase in that percentage between March 2013 and May 2015.

The grey column on the far right of the table shows the percentage point change for each of the groups:

For more, check out Pew’s results here.

