Facebook Still Dominates Social Media In The U.S. -- Nobody Else Is Even Close

Stephen Lam/Reuters Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook is still goin’ strong

Facebook is still the most popular social network by far, according to a new study from Pew Research.

More than 70% of online adults in the U.S. use Facebook. The runners up, LinkedIn and Pinterest, were tied at 28% — way behind.

They were followed by 26% who use Instagram, and 23% who use Twitter.

Although the percentage of Facebook users didn’t increase from last year, users became more engaged with the site than they used to be. Now 70% of people using the site daily, versus 63% in 2013.

By contrast, less than half of Instagram users (49%) use the site daily, and only 36% of Twitter users, 17% of Pinterest users, and 13% of LinkedIn users check each of those sites every day.

So Facebook is so far ahead, it may not matter much that some teens no longer think the site is cool.

“It’s dead to us,” one wrote on Medium recently in a comprehensive piece about how the younger generation views the different social networks.

Their lack of interest is counter-balanced by a surge in senior citizen sign-up. For the first time ever, more than half of internet users 65 and older use Facebook.

Another interesting tidbit from the Pew report: Of the average 155 friends a Facebook user has, they only consider an average of 50 “actual” friends.

Here’s the usage chart from Pew:

