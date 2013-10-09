This May Be The Most Unpopular Supreme Court Ever [CHARTS]

The Supreme Court began its new term Monday after a blockbuster year in which it made major decisions on gay marriage and the Voting Rights Act. But many Americans were apparently not pleased with those decisions, according to recent polls from the Pew Research Center.

As of the end of last term, the Supreme Court has the lowest favorability ratings registered in nearly three decades of Pew Research Center polling. For the first time, fewer than 50% of Americans had a favourable rating of the court. As recently as 2007, the court had a 71% favourable rating.

These charts courtesy of the Pew Research Center say it all:

And it appears that Republicans, Democrats, and Independents have finally found something to agree on. Since the court’s controversial Obamacare opinion of 2012, their opinions on the court have converged:

