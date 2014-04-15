This Chart Shows How The Racial Makeup Of America Will Change In The Next 50 Years

The racial composition of America has been gradually changing over the past several decades, and we’re expected to see a major shift in the coming 50 years.

By 2060, the country will be considerably more diverse, according to this chart from the Pew Research Center:

Of the more than 40 million immigrants who have come to America since 1965, half of them have been Hispanic and nearly a third of them have been Asian, according to Pew.

Pew has a new book out called “The Next America” that explores the changing demographics in the U.S.

