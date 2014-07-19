This Chart Shows That Americans Like Jews More Than Christians

The Pew Research Center’s new American Trends Panel conducted a study on how America views the various religions present in the U.S.

The chart below shows the results from the survey of 3,217 adults on a graduated vertical scale. Jews take the top spot while Muslims land at the very bottom.

Interestingly, America, considered a Christian nation, has warmer feelings toward Jews than Catholics and Evangelical Christians, according to the study. And respondents favoured no religion at all over Islam.

Buddhist, Hindus, and Mormons received fairly neutral ratings.

Pew notes that religious groups tend to feel more positive toward people of their own religion. Catholics, for example, received a rating of around 80 on a scale of 0-100 from other Catholics — but 58 from non-Catholics.

Business Insider’s Andy Kiersz already broke down the study more in-depth.

