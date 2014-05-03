Petting Zoo Bear Cub Euthanized After Biting 14 Wash U Students

A two-month-old bear cub that was meant to help Washington University in St. Louis student relieve stress during final exams has to be euthanized after biting 14 students, according to local news reports.

The bear cub was from a local petting zoo, which had brought animals to campus during study periods for the last several years. “About 14 students have reported that the bear cub nipped them and the bites broke through their skin, including on the arms and faces of some of the students,” according to a statement the university.

The students may have been exposed to rabies, which can only be tested on a bear born in the wild after euthanizing the animal.

Here’s a picture of one student with the bear, named Boo Boo:

Wash U released the following statement about why the petting zoo was on campus and why the bear cub is now being euthanized:

For the past several years, as a way to help relieve stress during the time around final exams, a local petting zoo provided an on-campus interaction with domesticated farm animals. This year, without prior knowledge of the university, the petting zoo included in the experience a 2-month old bear cub. About 14 students have reported that the bear cub nipped them and the bites broke through their skin, including on the arms and faces of some of the students. Because the bear cub was born in the wild, State of Missouri and local health officials cannot rule out the possibility that it carries rabies. The only way to confirm is to test the bear cub following euthanasia. This is an extremely unfortunate situation, for our students and the bear cub. Our focus has been on ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our students. County and state health and agriculture officials have responsibility for determining the appropriate steps to take regarding testing the cub for rabies. Rabies is a very serious and life-threatening health risk. Based on guidance from county and state officials, and out of concern for the students, the owner of the petting zoo voluntarily surrendered the bear cub for testing. Results of the test should be known within 48 hours. Until then, Washington University students who were bitten by the cub, with bites that broke the skin, should wait to take any further action. Rabies vaccinations only will be recommended if the cub tests positive. The Washington University Student Health Services will keep students advised of the status.

