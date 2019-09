JP Morgan upgraded PetSmart (PETM) to Overweight based on the company’s position in a recession-resistant retailer category. The firms also sees benefits from food inflation (at least it’s a boon to someone) and margin improvements.

PetSmart (PETM) upgraded from Neutral to OVERWEIGHT.

