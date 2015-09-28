PetSmart hires CFO Rob Anderson and other finance moves

PetSmart has appointed Rob Anderson as the company’s new CFO. Anderson will take over the role on October 5. He previously served as the CFO at Save-A-Lot since 2011.

Anderson was also the principal accounting officer, controller, and executive director of finance for Chipotle Mexican Grill prior to the company’s initial public offering. He also spent more than 10 years with McDonald’s in leadership roles, primarily in finance and also encompassing distribution and purchasing. Anderson began his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Anderson’s placement arrives less than a week after The Wall Street Journal reported that the private-equity owners of rival Petco Holdings Inc. are pursuing potential bidders as an alternative to Petco’s planned IPO.

Other CFO assignments and moves:

Michael Zechmeister was named CFO at United Natural Foods effective mid-October. He will be replacing Mark Shamber. Zechmeister joined the team from General Mills, where he served as vice president of finance for the company’s Yoplait USA division.

Himanshu Patel has been promoted to chief financial officer for First Data. He joined the team in 2013 and previously served as the vice president of strategy, planning, and business development.

Marcia Dall has taken on the role of CFO for Churchill Downs Inc., owner of Churchill Downs racetrack. She will take over the lead finance role on October 12. Dall is replacing Bill Mudd, who in a rare CFO to CEO move, took over the lead position in 2014.

Public Service Enterprise Group has named Daniel Cregg to the CFO role effective October 8. Former CFO Caroline Dorsa recently announced she would retire. She was named to our top female CFO list early this month. Cregg served since 2013 as vice president of finance for subsidiary Public Service Electric and Gas.

LaQuinta Holdings has named CFO Keith Cline as its new interim president and CEO. The company is currently searching for a full-time replacement for former CEO Wayne Goldberg.

Four Oaks Fincorp in Four Oaks, North Carolina, has named Deanna Hart chief financial officer of the company and its bank. The 37-year-old CFO has been acting as chief financial officer of the $US722 million-asset company since the beginning of the month. Hart will become CFO for the holding company and Four Oaks Bank & Trust on October 1.

Mark Lammas is adding the role of chief operating officer to his resume at Hudson Pacific Properties. That role will be added to his CFO and treasurer roles, which he has held since the company's 2010 initial public offering.

MicroTech announced David A. Hinson as its new CFO and chief of mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining MicroTech, Hinson was the national director of the US Department of Commerce's Minority Business Development Agency. He also served on the White House Business Council and the president's Interagency Taskforce on Small Business Contracting.

