Americans Will Spend $US330 Million On Pet Costumes This Halloween -- Here's What Will Be Hot

At the trendy James Hotel in SoHo, New York, on Tuesday evening, pooches and their two-legged companions entered a room near the roof deck bar to snag couture costumes for the impending Halloween.

Lined up on tables were deflated caterpillars, bumble bees, and bats. Shiny sharks were next to hamburgers, banana splits, and cowboys.

And while the costumes seem silly, the industry isn’t. Last year, 22 million Americans bought costumes for their pets, spending an estimated $US330 million.

We couldn’t quite gauge the enthusiasm of the dogs at this fashion show by PetSmart, but their owners seemed unabashedly stoked.

But as cute as our furry friends may be, their wide eyes and wagging tails can’t save them from the scrutiny of the catwalk.

So, without further adieu:

This golden retriever opted for the banana split costume. While we like the theme of ‘retro dessert,’ we think she should have picked something that didn’t wash her coat out so much.

Meanwhile, this smaller pooch got flashy in a bright caterpillar rider.

A tiny Pomeranian exhibits some diva-like behaviour in her Martha Stewart tutu and hair feathers.

But it’s not all fun and games. The Golden Retriever has returned in a no-nonsense shark costume…

…and there seems to be a bit of drama when this dog puts on a Miss Piggy wig. She is NOT having it.



Meanwhile, this guinea pig is loving its pumpkin-themed costume. PetSmart confided that guinea pig outfits “exploded” last year, prompting them to make a ton more.

Bearded Dragons get in on the fun too. This guy looks radiant in his ethereal purple wings.

If you’ve ever seen behind-the-scenes of the fashion show, you know the styling isn’t a one-man job. Here, concerned handlers help this dog transform into Eeyore.

And we’d say the finished product was well worth it.

