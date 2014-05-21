PetSmart Is Tanking After Management Slashes Its Outlook

Pet supplies retailer PetSmart is tumbling in pre-market trading after cutting its fiscal year 2014 outlook.

PetSmart cut its profit outlook to earnings of $US4.29 to $US4.39 per share from $4.42 to $US4.54, and also slashed its comparable store sales growth outlook to “relatively flat” from up 2% to 4%.

For the first quarter, PetSmart reported earnings per share that beat estimates, while sales grew 1.1% to $US1.7 billion, lower than the 3.7% growth analysts had been expecting.

In its earnings press release, PetSmart CEO David Lenhardt said that a, “challenging and volatile consumer environment and a competitive market” held the company back from meeting its sales goals.

PetSmart is down more than 7% in pre-market trading. PetSmart fell 4.7% yesterday amid a tough day for retail stocks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.