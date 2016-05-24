At least 6 people seriously injured after a petrol tanker rolled onto a car on a Melbourne freeway

At least one person is believed to have died with six people seriously injured after a truck rolled on the Calder Freeway in Melbourne this morning.

The petrol tanker collided with around six cars around 8.05am this morning in the outbound lanes of the Calder Freeway, near the Western Ring Road, according to Victoria Police this morning.

Ambulance Victoria is at the scene.

The freeway is expected to be closed for most of the day. Diversions are currently in place.

Calder Fwy (M79), Keilor East – Road Closed, ROAD CLOSED between Western Ring Rd and Tullamarine Fwy… https://t.co/DNy0dd4sNZ #victraffic — VicRoads (@VicRoads) May 23, 2016

Videos posted to social media by onlookers appear to show hundreds of metres worth of wreckage. One car appears to be flattered. The truck is on its side off the road.

Steve Bean from VicRoads has told the ABC there is a large amount of petrol leaking on the Calder Freeway from the roller tanker.

“Unfortunately there’s about 10 other vehicles that are involved in that incident,” he said.

“Police, Vic Roads and all emergency services are on site at the moment. As I say, it’s likely to be an extended closure of the freeway today.”

According to Ambulance Victoria, five people have been taken to hospital but are in a stable condition.

One person killed & others injured after an awful crash involving a petrol tanker & up to 9 cars at Keilor … https://t.co/QTMYsgOmPr — Kristy Mayr (@KristyMayr7) May 23, 2016

UPDATE: Five people are being treated, Calder remains closed outbound https://t.co/IpzfV4oIjr (Pic: Channel 7) pic.twitter.com/mRTW9l6BPM — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) May 23, 2016

@JimmyTraffic a pic I got sent, looks pretty crazy. Hope there's no injuries but it's not looking good atm pic.twitter.com/jsVnctrf2a — Dave (@Dave_B86) May 23, 2016

More to come.

