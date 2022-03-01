Australian petrol prices are already up 17% amid the Ukraine conflict, adding to growing concerns about rising inflation

Image: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Petrol prices are likely to shoot up amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Australia’s average gas price is currently about 17% higher than the 12-month average.

Rising energy and food prices are adding to growing concerns around soaring inflation.

Petrol prices are likely to shoot up amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, adding to growing concerns locally and across developed nations around soaring inflation.

Australia’s average gas price surged to 180.6 cents per litre last week, about 17% higher than the 12-month average.

The price increase follows ballooning inflation — particularly across food and energy — that was concerning markets and central banks even before the most recent Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Data from fuel price database MotorMouth shows Melbourne hit 177.3cpl on Monday, Sydney reached 183.9cpl and Brisbane 178.3cpl, up 19 cents from December.

Uncertainty in global energy markets saw oil prices reach eight-year highs over the weekend, before dipping slightly to just under $US100 ($143) a barrel on Monday.

And because it takes about two weeks for international oil prices to hit local bowsers, according to the Australian Institute of Petroleum (AIP), Australian prices are likely to follow in March.

Australian petrol prices were already significantly higher than average before the Russian invasion, but economists have said even with sanctions and news the US will release its oil reserves, Australians are likely to see the impact of the conflict on petrol prices.

“Higher energy prices will boost export revenue and national income, while an expected increase in oil prices means higher petrol prices and further upward pressure on headline inflation,” Gareth Aird, head of economics at the Commonwealth Bank, said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rocked global markets amid uncertainty over the conflict’s potential impact on inflation, the operations of multinational corporations, and the flow of energy to Europe.

Agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank said global wheat prices could rise 61% from current levels, with Australian wheat exporters likely to see rapidly rising demand.

However, in order for local farmers to benefit from the price spike, “Australia would need to increase our export capacity,” Rabobank said in a statement, adding that not all countries in need of a new grain supplier will be able to afford the projected higher costs.

As developed economies rebounded from the worst of pandemic lockdowns, inflation has risen to multi-year highs, increasing pressure on central banks to raise interest rates ahead of their stated timelines.

Inflation in the world’s biggest economies hit a 25-year high in mid-January, driven by energy and food prices pushed up by supply chain delays among other factors, and US inflation hit an unexpected 40-year high in February.

Jack Scoville, vice president of Chicago-based Price Futures Group Inc. told Bloomberg that more price increases were on the way due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“There’s already other inflationary forces at work, and Russia-Ukraine just adds fuel to the fire,” Scoville said.