Petrobras Prepares For More Deep Water Drilling Than You Can Imagine, With "Underwater Cities"

Photo: Petrobras News Agency

Keeping up global oil production means tapping deep water reserves — even as the Deepwater Horizon disaster taught the world how dangerous this can be. This is especially true in Brazil, where offshore basins contain the vast majority of its 12.6 billion oil reserves..That’s why Petrobras is making preparing for deep water drilling like you’ve never seen, according to the Telegraph.



The plan is to construct ‘cities’ more than 2,000 metres under water, containing machines, giant pieces of equipment and robots that could inspect the systems being used to extract millions of barrels of oil. Many operations would be fully automated while others would be controlled by humans at a distance.

“Our target is that we won’t need platforms in 10 years from now,” said Carlos Tadeu Fraga, executive manager of the Petrobras Research Centre.

Meanwhile in the Gulf of Mexico, major drilling restrictions are still in place. Let’s see how long they last.

