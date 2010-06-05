Petrobras Strikes Black Gold With New 380 Million Barrel Offshore Oil Discovery

Brazilian oil and gas company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, just discovered 380 million barrels of oil off the coast of Brazil, according to Bloomberg.



The discovery represents an oil discovery equivalent to 2.6% of the company’s current reserves.

The country of Brazil is in need of more oil for its domestic market, as it is a big exporter of crude.

Petrobras surged today as a result of the news, though closed only slightly higher, up 0.93%.

