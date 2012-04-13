Ousted Arkansas Coach Bobby Petrino Really Doesn't Want Anyone To Know What He And His Mistress Texted About

Photo: YouTube

Fired Arkansas football coach Bobby Petrino was scared people would find out the content of the thousands of text messages he and his 25-year-old mistress Jessica Dorrell exchanged, based on a Freedom of Information Act request from the Associated Press.Petrino texted an individual only identified as “Andy” about the whole situation.



“Can they get content off my text.”

“I think thy (sic) can only get who you text,” Andy replied.

Keep in mind, there are rumours out there that Petrino may have sent some explicit photos to Dorrell during their seven-month relationship.

The exchange with Andy happened April 6, the day after the University of Arkansas put Petrino on paid leave, and at the same time he received assurances from assistant athletic director Chris Wyrick that it was unlikely he would get canned.

Petrino: “Is the mood to fire me or to keep me???”

Wyrick: “I can’t honestly speak to [athletic director Jeff Long’s] pulse on that, but my gut is he wants it to work. You have done the job and most feel like you are due a mulligan.

It was also discovered that Petrino made it very obvious to the athletic department that he wanted Dorrell, not anyone else, to be hired as a recruiting coordinator, according to documents released by the university regarding Dorrell’s hiring.

“I would like to offer to this candidate. Out of the candidates, she had the best experience and we felt like she would be the best fit for this position.”

Four days later those assurances fell flat, as the the school fired Petrino with cause with the most egregious finding probably being that he gave an undisclosed $20,000 gift to Dorrell.

