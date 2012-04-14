Bobby Petrino Wanted His Mistress Hired So Badly He Went Against University Rules To Speed Up The Process

Photo: YouTube

Bobby Petrino was so desperate to have his mistress Jessica Dorrell as part of his football staff he went around University of Arkansas protocol to get her hired, according to documents obtained by SI.comPetrino requested a waiver to go around the school’s affirmative action policy requiring every job opening to be posted for at least 30 days before interviews can begin, the report states.



Here’s what SI.com’s Freedom of Information Act request revealed:

The job opening for a football player development coordinator was posted March 4.

Athletic director Jeff Long pushed for Petrino’s request to be approved on March 9.

Dorrell’s interview happened before the waiver was even granted.

Toward the end of the process, Dorrell was one of three finalists out of a pool of 159 candidates.

Dorrell was given the job despite NOT having a few of the “minimum qualifications” for the position, specifically a “master’s degree in a related field” and “two years of prior experience within a football program.”

The two other finalists for the job were leaps and bounds more qualified for the job Dorrell was given and actually had football experience.

That was obviously of no concern to Petrino, who despite these shortcomings said that out of all three candidates, Dorrell “had the best experience and we felt like she would be the best fit for this position.”

After initially being put on paid leave, Petrino was fired a few days later.

Dorrell’s employment is also in paid leave status as of Friday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.