Petraeus To Head CIA, Panetta Moves To The Pentagon

President Obama will announce this week that he will nominate CIA Director Leon Panetta to replace outgoing Secretary of defence Robert Gates as part of a major shakeup of his national security team, the AP reports.



Gen. David Petraeus, now leading the war in Afghanistan, is slated to take the lead at the CIA.

As we have pointed out, the Petraus appointment is a shrewd political move, effectively sidelining a potential Obama challenger in the 2012 presidential campaign.

Lt. Gen. John Allen, Petraeus’ deputy commander at CENTCOM, is expected to replace Petraeus in Afghanistan. Obama will also nominate Ryan Crocker as the next U.S. ambassador in Afghanistan.

