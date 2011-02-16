REPORT: General Petraeus To Quit As US Commander In Afghanistan

Photo: wikipedia

Shocker form The Times Of London:General David Petraeus, the most celebrated American soldier of his generation, is to leave his post as commander of US and Nato forces in Afghanistan. The Times can reveal that the Pentagon aims to replace General Petraeus, who was appointed less than eight months ago, by the end of the year. Sources have confirmed that the search for a new commander in Kabul is under way.



Remember that Petraeus took over last year from General McChrystal, whose Rolling Stone interview criticising the President forced him to resign/be fired.

Update: As some point out, the timeframe is not really that uncommon for a commander in the field.

