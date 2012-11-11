That Cryptic Letter To The 'Ethicist' Is NOT About The Petraeus Affair

Hugo Lindgren, editor at The New York Times Magazine, has confirmed on Twitter that the “My Wife’s Lover” letter that was published in Chuck Klosterman’s ‘Ethicist’ column in the NYT is not about the Petraeus affair, according to their own factchecking.



David Petraeus resigned from his post as CIA director after an affair and there was much speculation about whether the letter, which discussed an “affair with a government executive” who worked on a project “seen worldwide as a demonstration of American leadership,” had anything to do with it.

So, now we know.

But Blake Houshell, managing editor at Foreign Policy magazine, asks the important follow-up:

