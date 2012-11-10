Everyone's Wondering If This Letter To The New York Times Was About The Petraeus Affair

Photo: AP

CNBC’s Herb Greenberg apparently has a fantastic memory, and he dug up something pretty strange from a Chuck Klosterman Q&A column published at The New York Times back in July.Now folks are wondering if it has anything to do with former CIA director David Petraeus, who resigned after an affair.



Klosterman’s “Ethicist” column addresses ethics issues submitted by readers. Here’s the question posed to him by an anonymous husband:

My wife is having an affair with a government executive. His role is to manage a project whose progress is seen worldwide as a demonstration of American leadership. (This might seem hyperbolic, but it is not an exaggeration.) I have met with him on several occasions, and he has been gracious. (I doubt if he is aware of my knowledge.) I have watched the affair intensify over the last year, and I have also benefited from his generosity. He is engaged in work that I am passionate about and is absolutely the right person for the job. I strongly feel that exposing the affair will create a major distraction that would adversely impact the success of an important effort. My issue: Should I acknowledge this affair and finally force closure? Should I suffer in silence for the next year or two for a project I feel must succeed? Should I be “true to my heart” and walk away from the entire miserable situation and put the episode behind me? NAME WITHHELD

Greenberg’s observation is starting to make its rounds on Twitter, and people are wondering if there’s a connection. The Daily Beast, Slate, Gawker and more have all raised the question too.

Even if the letter has nothing to do with Petraeus, there’s a mystery. If Petraeus wasn’t the focus of the letter… who was?

