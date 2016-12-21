11th-ranked women's tennis player stabbed in her hand while defending herself from a home invader

Scott Davis

Women’s tennis star and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was stabbed in her left hand, her playing hand, with a knife by a home intruder on Tuesday, according to reports.

Kvitova, currently No. 11 in the world, was in the Czech town of Prostejov when a burglar broke into her home.

Kvitova’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal, said the crime was random and not directed at Kvitova, specifically.

According to Tejkal, Kvitova has been treated by a doctor and the injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Kvitova tweeted on Wednesday:

 

According to reports, the suspect is still at large and police have launched a manhunt.

According to ESPN, Kvitova was supposed to play in a charity match on Tuesday. It’s unclear at this time how the injury will affect her play going forward.

NOW WATCH: Here’s the diet and workout routine LeBron James uses to stay in insane shape

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sportspage-us tennis