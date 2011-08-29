Check Out Heiress Petra Ecclestone's Over-The-Top Wedding (Seriously, Four A-List Singers Were There)

Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone tied the knot in Italy this weekend — to the tune of $5 million.



The celebration of 22-year-old Ecclestone and husband James Stunt (not to be confused with singer James Blunt) reportedly included performances from four A-list music industry acts.

Alicia Keys performed at the rehearsal dinner.

And the wedding day itself included performances from Andrea Bocelli, the Black Eyed Peas and Eric Clapton (we presume at least Clapton is having trouble looking at himself in the mirror today).

Reportedly, the Black Eyed Peas got 1.5 million GBP for the gig.

Other big-money highlights: the requisite Rolls Royce; a six-figure Vera Wang gown (the one in the picture at right is just Ecclestone’s night-before wear); 10 makeup artists; and oh, yeah, the castle where it all went down.

