Petra Ecclestone Is Throwing An "Over-The-Top" Post-Wedding Bash At Her New $85 Million Mansion

Petra Ecclestone, the 22-year-old billionaire heiress who famously picked up the former Candy Spelling estate this summer for a cool $85 million, is getting married in Rome later this summer.



But it turns out she’s also making good use of her new 123-room mansion in Holmby Hills, Calif.

Radar Online (via Guest of a Guest) is reporting that after she weds businessman James Blunt, she’ll throw an enormous bash at the house and invite notable names like Paris and Nicky Hilton.

A source told Radar:

Petra will be throwing an over-the-top party at the house after she is married in Rome.

The party will likely take place in late September, early October. She is planning the party as her official coming-out party to Hollywood. The party will be for James and Petra, but leave no doubt, this party is going to be all about her.

