Petra Ecclestone Officially Bought The Spelling Mansion For $85 Million

Leah Goldman
candy

It’s official! Despite rumours Petra Ecclestone was not the buyer of the Spelling mansion in Holmby Hills, she officially closed on the estate today, according to Christie’s International Real Estate.

Ecclestone paid $85 million for the estate, which had an asking price of $150 million.

The manor, which belonged to Candy Spelling, had been on the market since March 2009 and features 123 rooms and 56,500 square feet of space on more than 4.6 acres.

There are three gift wrapping rooms, a screening room, gym, bowling alley, a tennis court, and pool, and a 100-car parking lot.

An aerial view

Christmas at The Manor

Candy Spelling in her foyer

The grand entrance

The stairs are a replica of the Gone With the Wind staircase at Tara

The kitchen, simple

The Prince Charles suite

Pink for Prince Charles continues

The Prince's bathroom

One of Candy's gift wrapping rooms

The dining room with a custom made table for 30

Projectors hidden behind paintings in the media room

The makeup and hair parlor frequented by the late Aaron

The bowling lanes

A bright and opened sitting area

More of an elegant seating area

Perfect blue skies

And perfect landscaping

That's not all Petra has going for her

The Fabulous Life Of Billionaire Heiress Petra Ecclestone>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.