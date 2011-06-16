The Fabulous Life Of Billionaire Heiress Petra Ecclestone

Yesterday, Petra Ecclestone bought the most expensive home in America, which was listed at $150 million. But that’s only a piece of the fabulous life of this billionaire heiress.



The 22-year-old, five-foot-eight blonde beauty was born to Bernie Ecclestone, CEO of Formula One (the an elite car racing league in the UK, like NASCAR in the U.S.). Bernie is said to have a net worth of $4.2 billion.

Lucky for Petra and her sister Tamara, most of their father’s fortune is sitting in trust funds for them.

While she may have everything anyone could want, Petra doesn’t just lounge around and spend her father’s money. She’s also an entrepreneur.

